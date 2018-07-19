Program for sexual assault survivors receiving thousands from province

A program providing Indigenous-specific support programs for sexual assault survivors is among 120 community-based programs receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding, the provincial government announced Thursday.

The announcement was made at Ka Ni Kanichihk, an inner-city non-profit providing Indigenous-focused programs and services. It received $64,214 for its Heart Medicine Lodge.

The program offers survivors of sexual assault a 12-week healing program, elder counselling, advocacy, sharing circles, and traditional ceremonies.

"This work is critical, because our community needs this work and there isn't anybody else doing this work," said Dodie Jordaan, the organization's executive director.

Jordaan read a letter written by one of the Heart Medicine Lodge participants.

"It's hard to listen to stories of sexual violence. I know I need to work on listening in a good way because the risk of re-harming other survivors with hasty questions or doubt is so real. At Ka Ni Kanichihk, they know how to navigate dialogue and share in a safe and good way, modelling strength and good teachings," read the letter, from a woman named Danielle.

The funding is part of $848,000 in grants to community development projects around the province, Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton said at the announcement.

Five projects promoting women's safety, including the Heart Medicine Lodge, will receive a total of $230,372 through the Neighbourhoods Alive! community initiatives program.

"We're witnessing international, national, and local movements that are about empowering women and addressing safety issues. I commend the efforts of everyone working on these issues at the grassroots level, and I believe it's important to recognize their dedication," said provincial Status of Women Minister Rochelle Squires.

Other recipients include programs that empower girls, promote athletic opportunities for girls, and advance economic opportunities for women, Squires said.