5 community centres garner renovation cash from Winnipeg

Five community centres in Winnipeg will share in an additional $146,000 in city funding.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced the city-owned Gateway Recreation Centre, Tuxedo Community Centre, Maples Recreation Association, Valour Community Centre and Park City West Community Club as this fall's recipients.

The city doles out funds twice a year through its Community Centre Renovation Grant for repairs, upgrades, retrofits, safety improvements and renovation projects.

"Community centres are at the heart of where we come together as neighbours, friends and families," Mayor Brian Bowman said in a news release.

The program received and approved all five applications from the fall.

The grant program has provided nearly $6 million in funding since it launched in 2012.