City doles out cash to 15 community centres for upgrades, renos, repairs

Some Winnipeg community centres got an early Christmas gift as the city announced funding to help with various needs, from repairs and retrofits to safety improvements, upgrades and other renovations.

The 15 city-owned, board-run centres will receive funding through the community centre renovation grant program.

"Community centres play an important role in building healthy communities and it's essential to keep them accessible, upgraded and safe," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chair of the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks.

"I'm proud to support this initiative that maintains our existing assets and helps strengthen communities."

The community centres receiving grants are:

Chalmers.

Norberry-Glenlee.

North Kildonan.

Notre Dame.

Park City West.

Ralph Brown.

Red River.

Riverview.

South Transcona.

South Winnipeg.

Sturgeon Heights.

Westdale.

Whyte Ridge.

Windsor.

Woodhaven Park.

Riverview Community Centre on Ashland Avenue is one of 15 getting money for renovations. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The grant program received 15 applications for the fall intake, requesting a total of $1,155,999.88, and all were approved, says a news release from the city, which didn't specify what the money will pay for.

The program has two intake periods each year: a spring intake in March and a fall intake in October.