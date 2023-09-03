Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Mall worker describes commotion, chaos during gathering at Polo Park which resulted in 2 arrests

A gathering at Winnipeg mall Friday that was arranged on social media caused quite the ruckus and ended with the arrest of two young people for unlawful assembly and causing a disturbance

Gathering started on social media, 2 young people face charges of unlawful assembly, causing a disturbance

Josh Crabb · CBC News ·
People are pictured walking into the doors of a large building with a glass entryway called CF Polo Park.
CF Polo Park is pictured on the day after a gathering at the mall caused a commotion in the food court, according to an employee working that day. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

An employee at a business in CF Polo Park said she felt stressed out, confused and considered closing down the store she works at when a group gathered at the mall Friday as part of what police say was an open invitation put out on social media.

Denielle Peron, 21, was working Friday and first noticed some commotion around the food court around 4 p.m., but she said the crowd later grew in size.

"About 6, 6:30ish and that's when it really blew up in proportion," Peron said. 

"I do remember seeing a group of boys there. They had this stereo … they were running away but there was a huge crowd behind them."

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, around 100 people showed up for a social media-inspired gathering. Officers arrived around 7:15 p.m. and the disturbance lasted 30 minutes before the group dispersed, a statement from police Saturday said.

Peron witnessed the gathering.

"I was actually working at my job when this all happened," Peron said. "I was actually very confused at what was going on, initially."

"I noticed a lot of the employees, including myself and my coworker, were actually very … they looked a little stressed, maybe. Maybe a bit annoyed or disgruntled."

Winnipeg police arrested two young people who face charges of unlawful assembly and causing a disturbance. Both youths were released on undertakings after the arrests. They can't be identified due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Drinks thrown into the air: witness

Peron said during the gathering, drinks were being thrown into the air in the food court.

"I do recall seeing a lot of the janitors trying to go towards the area to clean it up, to no avail though," Peron said. 

Videos posted to social media show a large group gathered in the mall's food court chanting and cheering. Videos posted online also show police arriving at the mall and arresting two people.

Officers say no weapons, assaults or injuries were reported.

Peron said someone at the mall stopped and showed her a social media account which she was told belonged to a famous TikTok user.

"I had no idea who this person was," Peron said.

CBC made multiple requests to TikTok users who shared videos promoting the gathering on multiple social media accounts but hasn't heard back.

Peron said she felt relieved when the commotion ended.

"They were actually really disrupting the workplace," Peron said. "The amount of noise that they were creating and chaos was really stressful."

"There was a lot of commotion. I do recall mall security was actually calling in more supports and shortly after that's when the city police came in."

Peron is glad the situation was resolved peacefully.

"My coworker and I were just heavily debating whether we should close the place early," she said. "It was just really stressful all around."

Police say there were no other arrests. CBC has reached out to CF Polo Park for comment but hasn't yet heard back.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Crabb

Reporter

Josh Crabb is a reporter with CBC Manitoba. He started reporting in 2005 at CKX-TV in Brandon, Man. After spending three years working in television in Red Deer, Alta., Josh returned to Manitoba in 2010 and has been covering stories across the province and in Winnipeg ever since.

    With files from Gavin Axelrod and Erin Brohman

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now