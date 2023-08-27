Inner-city Winnipeg festival connects Indigenous, newcomer communities through music, dance

More than a hundred people gathered in Winnipeg's core on Saturday to enjoy free performances from acts such as Métis fiddlers, a hoop dancer, a magician and hip hop dancers during a festival that aims to bring Indigenous and newcomer communities together through the arts.

Aboriginal Music Manitoba hosted the annual Common Ground event in partnership with the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba (IRCOM) as part of its concert outreach series called sākihiwē summer, kicking off at Gord Dong Park in the Centennial neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

The festival is about "access to the arts and giving different neighbourhoods the ability to just walk out their front door and participate in something," Alan Greyeyes of Aboriginal Music Manitoba told CBC News.

"I just love seeing people enjoy themselves in their own community."

Organizer Alan Greyeyes said he wanted people to leave Saturday's event feeling inspired by what Winnipeg's inner city has to offer. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Aboriginal Music Manitoba has partnered with IRCOM for the last four years to host the event, and Greyeyes hopes it helps bridge the gap between the Indigenous and newcomer community in Winnipeg's inner-city.

First Nations hoop dancer Shanley Spence, Métis fiddlers Double the Trouble, the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers and the Winnipeg Dance Collective — which is made up of break dancers, hip hop dancers, salsa dancers and more — hit the stage during Saturday's festival.

Winnipeg's core neighbourhoods face unique challenges, including limited access to the arts and entertainment, said Greyeyes. He wanted people to leave Saturday's event feeling inspired by what the community has to offer.

"I'm a firm believer that art and culture deserts have the same negative effects on our mental health that food deserts have on our physical well being," said Greyeyes.

"When you don't have access to the arts, your mental health suffers."

Festival brings 'all walks of life' together: emcee

For street dancer Eugene "GeNie" Baffo, who performed Saturday as part of the Winnipeg Dance Collective, the festival also showcases the diverse, "top notch" art scene in the city.

"The important part about it is how much it exposes, and how much it gives people the feeling of how much talent there is in their city," said Baffo, a dancer of 15 years who also emceed the show.

Access to arts and entertainment is significant for people's mental health, said Greyeyes. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

He said it's important to put on shows in the centre of the city, where more affordable arts programming and entertainment is needed.

"Just giving everybody the equal opportunity to come and to join from all different directions, all walks of life, right in the centre of the city, where we need more programming and more opportunities like this for people."