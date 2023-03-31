Large, commercial fire near Winnipeg's Louise Bridge shuts down Point Douglas intersection

Winnipeggers were alarmed by heavy smoke after a large commercial fire broke out in Point Douglas on Thursday evening.

Numerous reports of a fire near the Louise Bridge came around 7:45 p.m., said Don Enns, platoon chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

He told the media that the blaze was fortunately not at the historic Brown and Rutherford building at 5 Sutherland Ave., but a nearby shed that was about two to three thousand square feet.

"This was just a very large shed at the rear of this structure that was on fire," he told CBC.

Don Enns, platoon chief with the Winnipeg Fire Department, said no homes were evacuated and there were no occupants believed to have been inside of the shed. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The shed collapsed and is a total loss, according to Enns, who said they were lucky that the weather was not too breezy.

"We did not evacuate any homes or other structures," he said, adding that no occupants were believed to have been inside of the shed.

Firefighters combated the blaze from outside since it was too dangerous to enter, a news release from the city said. It was under control shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Higgins and Sutherland avenues remained closed for a portion of Thursday evening, so fire crews could ensure the blaze was completely out, Enns said. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are yet available, the release said.

