Winnipeg police renew call for information about man who disappeared 6 years ago

Six years after Colten Pratt was last seen, police are renewing their call for anyone with information about the man's disappearance to come forward.

Investigators previously said Pratt was last spotted in downtown Winnipeg on Nov. 6, 2014.

On Sunday, police said they've since gotten video footage of someone believed to be Pratt near a North End bus shelter in the early hours of Nov. 7, 2014.

That video was taken between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. near a bus shelter on the corner of Main Street and Redwood Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service said in an update.

Police said they believe Pratt had an encounter with at least two people while at the bus stop.

Investigators are asking for anyone who remembers seeing anything or has more information about what happened to Pratt to contact them.

Pratt, who was 26 when he disappeared, is described as five feet, 10 inches and about 160 pounds with a thin build, police said.

He had short brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.