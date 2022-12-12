Colorado low will bring wet, heavy snow to southern Manitoba this week: Environment Canada

The entire southern part of the province is bracing for a Colorado low, according to Environment Canada.

Most regions can expect between 10 and 20 centimetres of wet, heavy snow by the end of the weekend, with communities closer to the Canada-U.S. border experiencing the worst conditions.

Up to 30 centimetres is possible in higher elevated ares in the southwest corner of the province, the national weather agency says.

Light snow and freezing drizzle is expected to begin Monday evening and into Tuesday morning before the system arrives. Heavier snow will begin falling Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

As an area of low pressure moves through the midwestern U.S. toward the Great Lakes on Wednesday night and into Thursday, the system will continue to hover over southern Manitoba.

Conditions will improve Friday and into Saturday as the Colorado low continues to track eastward, ushering in a blast of Arctic air and more seasonal temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement for southern Manitoba. (John Sauder/CBC)

As of Monday afternoon, the following areas were under the special weather statement: