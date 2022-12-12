Colorado low will bring wet, heavy snow to southern Manitoba this week: Environment Canada
Winnipeg expected to see 10-20 centimetres of snow, with 30 centimetres possible in western areas
The entire southern part of the province is bracing for a Colorado low, according to Environment Canada.
Most regions can expect between 10 and 20 centimetres of wet, heavy snow by the end of the weekend, with communities closer to the Canada-U.S. border experiencing the worst conditions.
Up to 30 centimetres is possible in higher elevated ares in the southwest corner of the province, the national weather agency says.
Light snow and freezing drizzle is expected to begin Monday evening and into Tuesday morning before the system arrives. Heavier snow will begin falling Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
As an area of low pressure moves through the midwestern U.S. toward the Great Lakes on Wednesday night and into Thursday, the system will continue to hover over southern Manitoba.
Conditions will improve Friday and into Saturday as the Colorado low continues to track eastward, ushering in a blast of Arctic air and more seasonal temperatures, according to Environment Canada.
As of Monday afternoon, the following areas were under the special weather statement:
- City of Winnipeg.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Steonewall and Woodlands.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Victoria Beach.
- Virden and Souris
- Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
