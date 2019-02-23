Updated
1 man dead after police shooting in Winnipeg's West Broadway area
Manitoba police watchdog confirms a man is dead following a shooting involving a police officer in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood.
Officers have taped off stretch of Colony between Broadway and St. Mary
One man is dead after a shooting involving a police officer, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.
The police watchdog is investigating the incident, IIU spokesperson Barbara Czech confirmed to CBC News Saturday.
Police tape surrounded an apartment block at 182 Colony St. on Saturday. CBC News saw IIU investigators entering the building around 2 p.m. CT.
A section of Colony Street, from Broadway to St. Mary Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape.
Officers remain on scene.
Saturday's shooting is the third shooting involving a Winnipeg police officer in 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.