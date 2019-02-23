Skip to Main Content
1 man dead after police shooting in Winnipeg's West Broadway area
Manitoba police watchdog confirms a man is dead following a shooting involving a police officer in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood.

Officers have taped off stretch of Colony between Broadway and St. Mary

CBC News ·
Police tape could be seen just after 1 p.m. CT around an apartment block at 182 Colony St. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

One man is dead after a shooting involving a police officer, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The police watchdog is investigating the incident, IIU spokesperson Barbara Czech confirmed to CBC News Saturday. 

Investigators enter an apartment building on Colony Street Saturday. One man is dead following a shooting involving a police officer. (Tyson Koschik)

Police tape surrounded an apartment block at 182 Colony St. on Saturday. CBC News saw IIU investigators entering the building around 2 p.m. CT. 

A section of Colony Street, from Broadway to St. Mary Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape.

Officers remain on scene.

Saturday's shooting is the third shooting involving a Winnipeg police officer in 2019.

A stretch of the street, from Broadway north to St. Mary Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)
A police officer on scene in an area blocked off with police tape on Colony Street. (Tyson Koschik/CBC )

