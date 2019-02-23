1 man dead after police shooting in Winnipeg's West Broadway area

One man is dead after a shooting involving a police officer, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The police watchdog is investigating the incident, IIU spokesperson Barbara Czech confirmed to CBC News Saturday.

Investigators enter an apartment building on Colony Street Saturday. One man is dead following a shooting involving a police officer. (Tyson Koschik)

Police tape surrounded an apartment block at 182 Colony St. on Saturday. CBC News saw IIU investigators entering the building around 2 p.m. CT.

A section of Colony Street, from Broadway to St. Mary Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape.

Officers remain on scene.



Saturday's shooting is the third shooting involving a Winnipeg police officer in 2019.