Driver dies after veering off road into ditch in RM of Tache

A man died after driving off the road and hitting an embankment in the rural municipality of Tache on Friday night, RCMP say.

Police were called to Road 32 East and Provincial Road 501 at 10:50 p.m. on Friday for a report of an SUV in a ditch.

When RCMP arrived, local first responders were already there providing medical care to the 52-year-old man from the RM of Tache, who was the only person in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the SUV veered into the ditch of Road 32 East and collided with the embankment on the east side, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

More from CBC Manitoba: