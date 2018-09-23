Man in critical condition following single-vehicle collision in St. Vital

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in St. Vital early this morning.

Winnipeg police say the driver was on St. Mary's Road when his vehicle somehow went off the road near Springside Drive.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

St. Mary's remains closed between Springside and Elm Park Road.

Police cadets could be seen at the site of a single motor vehicle collision Sunday morning near St. Mary's Road and Elm Park Road. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

