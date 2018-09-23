Man in critical condition following single-vehicle collision in St. Vital
Winnipeg police say the driver was on St.Mary's Road when his vehicle somehow went off the road near Springside Drive.
Police cadets have been at the scene all Sunday morning
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in St. Vital early this morning.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
St. Mary's remains closed between Springside and Elm Park Road.
