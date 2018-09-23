Skip to Main Content
Man in critical condition following single-vehicle collision in St. Vital

Man in critical condition following single-vehicle collision in St. Vital

Winnipeg police say the driver was on St.Mary's Road when his vehicle somehow went off the road near Springside Drive.

Police cadets have been at the scene all Sunday morning

CBC News ·
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition early Sunday after a single-vehicle collision in St. Vital. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in St. Vital early this morning.

Winnipeg police say the driver was on St. Mary's Road when his vehicle somehow went off the road near Springside Drive.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

St. Mary's remains closed between Springside and Elm Park Road. 

Police cadets could be seen at the site of a single motor vehicle collision Sunday morning near St. Mary's Road and Elm Park Road. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us