2 killed, 3 injured following collision east of Winnipeg
Woman, 24, and man, 23, pronounced dead at the scene
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in eastern Manitoba.
Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 44 around 2:30 p.m. about one kilometre east of Seddons Corner, Man., which is about 64 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
The initial investigation determined that a car with three occupants was travelling east on the highway when it crossed over the centre line and collided with a pickup truck going the opposite direction, RCMP said in a news release.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman from the rural municipality of St. Clements, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The two passengers — a 24-year-old woman from St. Clements, and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 55-year-old man, and the 50-year-old female passenger, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
RCMP are investigating.
