Manitoba highway closed after 'serious' collision between motorcycle and truck hauling boat

Part of a highway northeast of Winnipeg is closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle towing a boat.

The collision took place just northeast of Selkirk near the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 4 going southbound, according to a news release from Manitoba Infrastructure issued at about 2 p.m.

A CBC Manitoba reporter on the scene saw a motorcycle lying on one side of the highway, and a truck hauling a boat in a ditch on the other side.

RCMP tweeted that officers are on the scene of a "serious motor vehicle collision" and to avoid the area.

No information was immediately available on the condition of the people involved.

The road closure is expected to remain in effect until about 5:30 p.m., RCMP say.

