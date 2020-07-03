1 person in critical condition after collision near west Perimeter Highway

One person is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision near Winnipeg's west Perimeter Highway early Friday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to the crash near St. Charles Street and Portage Avenue just after 1 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Only one person was taken to hospital, the release said. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether the person in critical condition was driving one of the vehicles.

Three vehicles were at the crash site around 2 p.m., including at least one that appeared to have been badly damaged.

Several fire trucks were also nearby. A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg, which oversees the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, would not give more details about the crash, directing questions to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Portage Avenue is closed in both directions near where the collision happened, and may remain closed throughout the afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to plan alternative routes, the release said.