Collège Louis-Riel sending students home after 4 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winnipeg school

Winnipeg's Collège Louis-Riel is sending all of its students home for at least a week after four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school.

Students at the St. Boniface-area school will be sent home for remote learning until Friday, Nov. 6, and will be able to return on Nov. 9, says a letter sent home to parents by the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine.

"We understand that this is an unexpected inconvenience, but know that this decision is made in the best interests of students, school staff and community health," said division superintendent Alain Laberge.

He also encouraged the school's community to limit their close contacts outside their household "so that together, we can work to ensure a return to school as soon as possible."