Police arrest man wanted in College Avenue shooting
Manitoba

Police say a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighborhood earlier this month has been arrested. 

Christian James Bruce arrested Sunday evening in the St. John's neighborhood, police say

CBC News ·
Police charged Christian James Bruce in connection with the death of Vincent Scott Ross earlier this month. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Christian James Bruce, 28, was taken into custody Sunday evening at a residence in the St. John's neighbourhood, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police charged Bruce with second-degree murder after 24-year-old Vincent Scott Ross was shot at a residence on College Avenue, on March 16.

Police believe Bruce and Scott were inside the residence when a dispute occurred and Scott was shot.

Bruce has been detained in custody, police said. 

