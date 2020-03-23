Police arrest man wanted in College Avenue shooting
Police say a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighborhood earlier this month has been arrested.
Christian James Bruce arrested Sunday evening in the St. John's neighborhood, police say
Christian James Bruce, 28, was taken into custody Sunday evening at a residence in the St. John's neighbourhood, police said in a news release on Monday.
Police charged Bruce with second-degree murder after 24-year-old Vincent Scott Ross was shot at a residence on College Avenue, on March 16.
Police believe Bruce and Scott were inside the residence when a dispute occurred and Scott was shot.
Bruce has been detained in custody, police said.