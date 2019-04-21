Unattended pot of oil leads to fire in College Avenue home Saturday night

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people to always stay in the kitchen while cooking after an unattended pot of oil led to a fire in a home Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire in the 800 block of College Avenue at 7:36 p.m.

The fire was brought under control just after 8 p.m. Saturday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

When they arrived, the firefighters found heavy smoke and flames. The fire was brought under control by 8:14 p.m., but the home suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The home's occupants had gotten out of the building before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to accidental, caused by a pot of oil that was left on the stove.

More from CBC Manitoba: