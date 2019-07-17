Commissioner finds Manitoba cabinet minister's constituency group broke rule

Manitoba's elections commissioner has ruled that a Progressive Conservative constituency association broke a rule when it accepted merchandise to be used for prizes at a golf tournament.

But Bill Bowles says the infraction was unintentional and does not warrant prosecution.

Bowles investigated a fundraising golf tournament organized last year by the Tory constituency association in St. Vital, a seat held by Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer.

The tournament gave away prizes donated by the Insurance Bureau of Manitoba and an insurance firm, and staff from the two entities helped out at the event.

Bowles says the arrangement violated the province's ban on corporate and union donations — only individuals can donate money, goods or services.

He says the total value of goods and donated staff time was about $850, and the Progressive Conservatives say they accept the ruling and have given back all the contributions.