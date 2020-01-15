Woman found safe in Winnipeg after going missing for more than a month

Colleen Eaglestick, who went missing in Winnipeg in mid-December, has been located, police say.

The 23-year-old woman had been last seen in the Charleswood area on the afternoon of Dec. 13.

Police issued a news release on Dec. 30, saying they were concerned about Eaglestick's well-being and asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

On Wednesday, they issued another release, saying she had been found and was safe.

No information on where or when she was located were provided.