Zach Collaros practises with 1st team offence as Bombers prepare for West semifinal

Zach Collaros practised with Winnipeg's first-team offence Wednesday as the Blue Bombers prepared for the CFL West Division semifinal.

Collaros and Chris Streveler both participated in Wednesday's practice, but Collaros took all of the first-team reps.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea was noncommittal when asked if Collaros will start Sunday when Winnipeg visits the Calgary Stampeders.

Still, Collaros said he was going to prepare as though he was the starter and "see how the week progresses."

Collaros was under centre for Winnipeg's season-ending 29-28 win over Calgary in Week 20 while Streveler was out with an injured ankle.

Also on Wednesday, six Blue Bombers learned they were selected to the CFL's West Division all-star team.

Andrew Harris, the league's leading rusher, earned his sixth all-star nomination. Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant, defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, defensive backs Winston Rose and Marcus Sayles and special-teams ace Mike Miller were also chosen.