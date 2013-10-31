Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

VIDEO: New store in Winnipeg's Exchange District celebrates sneaker culture

There's a new temple in town for Winnipeggers who worship at the altar of high-end, collectible athletic footwear.

The Collab Shop caters to customers seeking high-end collectible kicks

The Collab Shop celebrates sneaker culture

Videographer Jaison Empson checks out The Collab Shop, where high-end collectible sneakers line the walls. 3:40

The Collab Shop, at 68 Albert St. in the Exchange District, opened its doors Saturday.

CBC videographer Jaison Empson spoke to co-owner Rodney Francisco and some customers who were blown away by the store's array of colourful sneakers, including a pair of Air Jordan 1 Trophy Rooms, carrying a price tag of $5,500.

