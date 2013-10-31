VIDEO: New store in Winnipeg's Exchange District celebrates sneaker culture
There's a new temple in town for Winnipeggers who worship at the altar of high-end, collectible athletic footwear.
The Collab Shop, at 68 Albert St. in the Exchange District, opened its doors Saturday.
CBC videographer Jaison Empson spoke to co-owner Rodney Francisco and some customers who were blown away by the store's array of colourful sneakers, including a pair of Air Jordan 1 Trophy Rooms, carrying a price tag of $5,500.