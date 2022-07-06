Filipino business owners dream big with new one-stop shop in Winnipeg

Filipino-Canadian business owners are dreaming big with their new one-stop shop collaboration in St. James, which features collectible sneaker store The Collab Shop, Dream Bootcamp gym and Dream Barbershop.

Information technology analyst Judd Eusebio got a haircut at the grand opening. He said he'll be frequenting all 3 businesses.

"It's like a one-stop shop, you know, I could do everything here," Eusebio said.

Co-owner of Dream Barbers Mark Antonio said the businesses come together to create "a lifestyle of looking good, feeling good and performing good."

People can go for a workout, freshen up at the barbershop and pick out new clothes all in one place at 2179 Portage ave. Antonio said it's a great way to get ready for the weekend.

"I just think it's going to be something no one's really seen before," he said.

Hair stylist Daisy Brar, who works at Dream Barbers, said the three businesses offer a convenience that she'll be taking advantage of.

"We don't have like any place like this in Winnipeg," she said.

"I'm definitely going to go to the gym and then [go] shopping, to buy right from here because it's convenient. I don't want to go to Polo Park and then shop, [and then] go to some other gym and then work out because it will save me time."

Co-owner of Dream Barbers Mark Antonio said he wants to be a source of inspiration for other Filipino-Canadian entrepreneurs. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Bodybuilder and Dream Bootcamp owner Lendyll Soriano said the businesses hope to engage with families in the community. Gym members get discounts at the barbershop that can be shared with family members. The sneaker store acts as a lounge for people to browse or hang out as they wait.

"While [the kids are] getting a haircut, mom is working out downstairs, or vice versa," Soriano said.

The gym offers 30 minute classes, which Soriano hopes will make it an easy stop for busy families.

"We are super excited to share this wonderful experience to the community," Soriano said.

Bodybuilder and owner of Dream Bootcamp Lendyll Soriano hopes the partnerships with Dream Barbers and The Collab Shop will create a one-stop shop for families in the area. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The Collab Shop co-owner Nico Te said the chance to open up a second location and collaborate with other businesses has been a blessing.

"It's been really great. We've got some positive feedback from everyone. A lot of people said they really need Collab Shop in the city," Te said.

"We [wanted] to grow our our shop so we can bring people together. That's why we we call ourselves Collab Shop."

All the owners hope this new business venture will serve as inspiration for the younger Filipino community.

The collaboration of three businesses, Dream Bootcamp, Dream Barbers and The Collab Shop, celebrated its grand opening on July 9. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Soriano said all the owners worked extremely hard to get to where they are today, including working long days and multiple jobs to be able to fund their vision.

"You don't see my day-to-day. You see the end result. Know that it's going to be super hard, but it's going to be all worth it," Soriano said. "Everything will come into place as long as you have faith and just believe in yourself."

Antonio said children of Filipino families are traditionally guided away from "risky" careers such as entrepreneurship, and he hopes the business will prove to the community that success can be had in any industry.

"We're trying to be that inspiration for the up and coming Filipino-Canadians to let them know that dreams do come true," Antonio said.

"You never know when it's going to happen, but as long as you keep going, it will eventually happen."