Storms move out, cold slides back into southern Manitoba
Northern half of province remains under extreme cold warning
People in southern Manitoba who still need to dig out from Monday's storm will want to layer up.
The cold is back, bringing daytime temperatures of –20 C to –25 C with frigid wind chill values of –28 to –38 over the next few days.
It's not as frigid as last week, when temperatures hovered around –30 C with wind chill values of –40 to –55, but after a relatively mild weekend, the cold hits like a slap — particularly when you consider the normal high for this time of year is –10 C.
Oh, and the snow isn't quite done.
On top of the 10-25 centimetres that fell in southern Manitoba on Monday, another five centimetres is expected Tuesday, Environment Canada forecast.
Meanwhile, Manitoba's north is expected to see clear skies throughout this week. However, that comes with a continuing extreme cold warning.
Light winds combined with temperatures of –30 C to –35 C are creating wind chills of –45 or colder in the north on Tuesday.
There is a high risk of frostbite at that level of cold, with exposed skin freezing in five to 10 minutes.
