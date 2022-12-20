Winnipeg shelters gear up as bitter cold looms

An emergency pop-up shelter in St. Vital has reopened its doors as Winnipeg's relatively warm January gives way to more frigid temperatures.

St. Boniface Street Links and the City of Winnipeg opened a warming centre at 604 St. Mary's Road in December.

Marion Willis, founder and executive director of St. Boniface Street Links, says the shelter reopened Wednesday night in anticipation of the colder weather.

"I think we're going to feel the wrath of January," Willis said. "We wanted to open it a few days in advance just to do some planning based on what we've learned about what people need here."

The temperature Friday in Winnipeg is expected hit a low of -28 C.

Mark Stewart, executive director of the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in Winnipeg, says the mild weather so far has meant fewer people coming its emergency shelter on Henry Ave.

Centre of Hope Winnipeg executive director Mark Stewart says the Salvation Army's shelter hasn't been at capacity this winter. He says the organization is working with other shelters to make sure there's room for everyone during the cold snap. (Emily Brass/CBC)

Stewart said the shift to colder temperatures means more people might be turning to shelters.

"We've been preparing with other shelters to look at what their capacity is and trying to just make sure that everybody has a safe place to stay," Stewart said. "I know the outreach teams within other organizations are out there — they're on the streets, they're talking to people.

"We've had our ambulance out at different points in time to make sure that we're connecting with people in the camps, as well as in bus shelters just to let them know that if it is too cold that we will find space. We'll make sure that they have a space to come to."

'High turnover'

The Centre of Hope has 10 private rooms for women and at least 345 spaces total for people in the shelter, Stewart says, adding the high cost of living has pushed more families to come to the facility for help.

"We're having quite a high turnover with families who are coming in," Stewart said. "We've operated a family shelter for a very long time and we see multiple different reasons in the last few years through COVID, inflation and just not having a safe apartment to stay in. We have seen higher numbers, which just means that our waiting list is higher."

Luke Thiessen, communications manager for Siloam Mission, says its 143 beds have remained at capacity even amid the warmer winter.

Luke Thiessen with Siloam Mission says beds have remained at capacity amid mild winter temperatures in Winnipeg. He expects demand for a place to sleep to increase during the cold snap. (Travis Golby/CBC )

"Anytime we see a cold snap like what we're now just entering, it's cause for concern," Thiessen said. "We're worried about folks who maybe aren't prepared. They might've been OK with the clothing and the resources they have at minus 10 but minus 25 is different."

While there hasn't been as much demand for winter clothing, Thiessen expects that will change with the cold snap.

He says the drop in temperatures also means making space available during the day at Siloam Mission for people to escape the bitter cold.

"During the day people can stay in our drop-in and that overlaps with being able to come into the shelter at night," Thiessen said. "So 24/7 there is a space as well as co-ordinating with other shelters and agencies so that when we're full and we need to redirect someone somewhere else we can see where there might be space."

In St. Vital, Willis says her organization's emergency shelter has 15 spaces for people who outreach teams connect with on the east side of the Red River. It can be expanded to make room for up to 20 people.

"This shelter actually fills a considerable need over here," Willis said.

The city-owned building was transformed into a shelter for the first time late last year, following the death of Kayla Rae in a bus shelter at the corner of Tache Avenue and Goulet Street in St. Boniface.

The death of a woman in this bus shelter prompted St. Boniface Street Links to open its warming shelter on St. Mary's Road in December 2022. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Willis says they opened twice previously during a cold snap in December.

She says the goal is to help connect people with permanent housing and other supports while they stay at the shelter.

"We take it as an opportunity to get to know every single person that comes to this shelter," Willis said. "We have a list of housing opportunities that we've prepared in advance.

"For those who are interested in housing, we will be able to take those individuals to actually look at housing."