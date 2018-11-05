Say hello to the cold: Temperatures about to plunge in southern Manitoba

Putting your snow tires on is probably a good idea now for anyone living in southern Manitoba.

Winter is knocking at the door and Mother Nature is about to let it in. Monday is likely the last day for a while that we'll see daytime temperatures above freezing.

"it's definitely time for the heavier coats," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

After daytime highs of 4 C on Sunday and Monday, Winnipeg is only expected to muster a high of zero on Tuesday.

The high on Wednesday will be –4 C and then –6 C on Thursday. By the end of the week, the high will be –8 C and the overnight lows will fall to –14 C.

The normal daytime high for this time of year is 2 C. The overnight low is usually –7 C.

Expect to see a number of these around Winnipeg very soon. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Oh, and there's the snow, too.

Rain tonight in Winnipeg will shift to wet snow after midnight, Sauder said. Those conditions will continue Tuesday, with about two to four centimetres falling during the day, and linger through Wednesday and Thursday.

In the meantime, snowfall warnings have been issued for much of western Manitoba, from as far north as Leaf Rapids and Lynn Lake south to Russell and Roblin.

Those areas could receive 10-20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning as a low-pressure system crosses over from Saskatchewan.

More than 10 centimetres had already fallen on Lynn Lake as of noon Monday.

"Behind this snowy system, a solid push of Arctic air moves into the eastern Prairies," Sauder said. "Be prepared to shovel first, then grab the heavier coats."