Daughter hopes social media can lead to answers in mother's killing 39 years ago

Denise Pochinko remembers waking up and hearing the screams. She hid under blankets with her sister until sirens drowned out their panicked breathing.

It was October 1980 in Winnipeg and she was eight years old; her sister Jody was six.

Their mother, Jackaleen Dyck, had been attacked in her bedroom not far from where the two girls huddled in fear. Dyck, 23, was stabbed 28 times and died in hospital. Her killing has never been solved.

"I live that every single day of my life," Pochinko said in an interview.

Almost 40 years later, she is using social media to look for people who knew her mother — and who might provide clues about the killing.

Pochinko created a page about the case on Facebook in 2013, but the emotional toll was too much. After receiving support from a church community, she has reactivated the account and is looking for any bread crumb of information.

Denise Pochinko looks over some news clippings and family photos in her home at Winnipeg Beach. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

"My ideal situation is finding out the truth," Pochinko said. "I'd love to learn the truth about who she was, even gain a better understanding of who I am."

On a cold fall day in November, Pochinko laid out all the details she's been able to gather on a table in her home in a small beach community north of Winnipeg. It's too hard to live in the city where the innocence of her childhood was stolen.

Two years after the killing, her sister died in an accident.

Pochinko has her parents' wedding certificate and photos of the young couple from when they first got together in 1973. Old Polaroid pictures show them smiling and hugging.

Early photos of Jackaleen and Craig Dyck show them smiling and hugging but financial stresses and the pressure of having children at such a young age weighed on them. They separated and Craig was in a new relationship, living in a new city, after Jackaleen died. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Photos from the years after Pochinko and her sister were born show more difficult times. Money was tight and the pressure of having children so young weighed on her parents. They separated not long before Dyck was slain.

The sisters moved in with Dyck's relatives after her death. Pochinko's father was in a new relationship and a new city. They never became close.

That horrific night created a ripple effect. Pochinko said she has always felt as if things could be torn away at any moment, so she has clung tightly to unhealthy relationships even when it wasn't good for her.

"Nobody should have to go through what I did. I was an orphan child."

Jackaleen Dyck holds her daughter Denise, circa 1976. Dyck was killed in Winnipeg on Oct. 4, 1980, while Denise and her sister Jody were in the next room. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

She pointed to paperwork declaring her mother's death. Nearby, yellowed newspaper article headlines offer reward money for information about the killer, a reward that has since expired.

"We know that someone somewhere has information that can help us," Insp. Des DePourcq said in a Winnipeg Sun story from the time.

A headline in the Winnipeg Free Press declared: "Killer still at large."

A black-and-white photo of Dyck's fresh, round face framed by long dark hair accompanied each article.

Jackaleen and Craig Dyck pose with their daughters for a family photo. They separated not long before Jackaleen was slain in October 1980. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

They described how Dyck, a friend, her nephew and her two daughters were asleep in the small home. The friend was woken by frantic calls for help around 4 a.m. and saw someone run out the back door. He found Dyck bleeding in bed.

The articles said Dyck had been harassed in the weeks before her death and a beer bottle was thrown through her bedroom window. Officers found no signs of forced entry the night she was killed. Police ruled out robbery and sexual assault as motives.

For decades it felt like that might be all Pochinko would know of her mother, but through social media she's been contacted by former neighbours and friends.

She's learned more about her mother's love and brilliant smile, but also about how she had a difficult life and didn't always make good choices.

Denise Pochinko was just was eight years old when her mother was attacked and killed in 1980. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Pochinko's been told about a few different suspects and has connected with a private investigator, but hasn't come across a significant lead.

Winnipeg police said many officers have worked on the case extensively. Details can't be shared because it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the historical homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

Pochinko remains hopeful because she has to, she said.

"A day does not go by where it's not on my mind," she said.

"I'm trapped. That little girl, she is trapped."