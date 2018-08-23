Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg officer charged in deadly hit-run no longer on the force, police say

Justin Holz, who was off duty at the time of the alleged crime, is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Cody Severight, 23, was killed last October

Austin Grabish · CBC News ·
Cody Severight, 23, was hit and killed in the hit-and-run on Main Street last October. (Cody Severight/Facebook)

A Winnipeg police officer who has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that left a 23-year-old man dead is no longer with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in an email Thursday to CBC he couldn't expand on the matter or say whether Justin Holz had resigned.

Holz is charged in connection with the death of Cody Severight, 23, who was struck and killed while crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue on the evening of Oct. 10 last year.

Severight was struck outside the Sutherland Hotel. (Travis Golby/CBC)

​Holz was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He was later charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 per cent causing death.

He is currently out on bail and his next court date is Sept. 17.

