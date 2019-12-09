Missing man, 31, last seen in Sandy Bay
Cody Grayson Mousseau has been missing since at least last weekend
Police are requesting the public's help in the search for a missing man last seen in Sandy Bay at least a week ago.
Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, of Sandy Bay First Nation was last seen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 in Sandy Bay, Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release Sunday evening.
Police said they are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public to contact them with any information that could lead to his location.
Police did not provide a description of his appearance.
Sandy Bay is a community of about 3,650 people living on reserve, located 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact 204-843-7700 or 204-843-7705. If requested, police have advised your name and information will be kept confidential.
