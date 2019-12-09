Skip to Main Content
Missing man, 31, last seen in Sandy Bay
Manitoba·New

Missing man, 31, last seen in Sandy Bay

Police are requesting the public's assistance in the search for Cody Grayson Mousseau, who was last seen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 in Sandy Bay.

Cody Grayson Mousseau has been missing since at least last weekend

CBC News ·
Manitoba First Nations Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 31-year-old man from Sandy Bay. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police are requesting the public's help in the search for a missing man last seen in Sandy Bay at least a week ago.

Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, of Sandy Bay First Nation was last seen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 in Sandy Bay, Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release Sunday evening.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public to contact them with any information that could lead to his location.

Police did not provide a description of his appearance.

Police are concerned about the well-being of Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, who was last seen in Sandy Bay. (Submitted by Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Sandy Bay is a community of about 3,650 people living on reserve, located 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact 204-843-7700 or 204-843-7705. If requested, police have advised your name and information will be kept confidential.

More news stories from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|