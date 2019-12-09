Missing man, 31, last seen in Sandy Bay

Police are requesting the public's help in the search for a missing man last seen in Sandy Bay at least a week ago.

Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, of Sandy Bay First Nation was last seen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 in Sandy Bay, Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release Sunday evening.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public to contact them with any information that could lead to his location.

Police did not provide a description of his appearance.

Police are concerned about the well-being of Cody Grayson Mousseau, 31, who was last seen in Sandy Bay. (Submitted by Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Sandy Bay is a community of about 3,650 people living on reserve, located 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact 204-843-7700 or 204-843-7705. If requested, police have advised your name and information will be kept confidential.

More news stories from CBC Manitoba: