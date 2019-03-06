Cocaine trafficking network busted in Winnipeg, 5 arrested, police say
Vehicles, gun, cash and 2 kilograms of cocaine seized during raids
Five people face charges after Winnipeg police say they busted a cocaine trafficking network in the city.
The investigation began in January and led to raids at two homes in Bridgwater Forest and one in the Garden City neighbourhood on March 1.
Police seized two kilograms of cocaine, which they estimated has a street value of $120,000, and nine kilograms of a cutting agent.
A cutting agent is a chemical used to dilute recreational drugs with something less expensive than the drug itself.
Police also seized $215,000 cash, a loaded .45-calibre handgun, three vehicles, money counters, vacuum sealers, scales and packaging material.
They arrested four men and a woman, who range in age from 21 to 31.
They all face a slew of charges related to drugs and weapons.
