Cocaine, fentanyl seized by Winnipeg police in 2 busts on Saturday

Police seized $20,000 worth of cocaine and $3,000 of fentanyl blotters in separate incidents Saturday morning and evening.

Around 3 a.m., police were called to a house party causing a disruption in the 300 block of Hargrave Street. They were also told a man was armed with a gun in the area.

They arrested nine people in a suite and seized 10.7 ounces of cocaine and 10.6 ounces of marijuana. No gun was found.

Police believe the suite had been rented through an online subletting website.

A 23-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing numerous charges relating to trafficking drugs and identity fraud. He was detained in custody.

The other eight people at the party, men and women aged 19 to 24, were arrested on drug trafficking charges. All were released pending future court dates.

Traffic stop nets fentanyl

In a separate incident, police stopped a car in the 500 block of Agnes Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of a drug investigation and seized 169 fentanyl blotter papers.

Blotters are small pieces of absorbent paper, often perforated into individual portions.

Police also found a small amount of heroin and more than $2,000 cash.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man and 26-year-old Winnipeg woman were arrested and both are facing trafficking charges.