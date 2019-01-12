Winnipeg man arrested after Ontario police find $800K worth of cocaine during traffic stop

A Winnipeg man is facing drug charges after police say they found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled the vehicle over around 11 a.m. on Highway 17, east of Dryden, for Highway Traffic Act offences.

During the stop, police found eight kilograms of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $800,000.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

He remains in police custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: