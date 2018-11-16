Police seize cocaine, sawed-off rifle in raid on Winnipeg home

A police raid in Winnipeg on Thursday turned up cocaine as well as a gun and bear spray.

As part of an investigation into drug trafficking, the police service's street crime unit used a search warrant to enter a home in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, on Alverstone Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues.

They seized a loaded, sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and ammunition, a canister of bear spray, $1,600 worth of cocaine, $2,400 in cash and white powder believed to be a cutting agent.

A man, 20, and 22-year-old woman are charged with multiple weapons and drugs offences. The man is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.