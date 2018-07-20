Skip to Main Content
Man carrying bag of cocaine runs smack into police car

Man carrying bag of cocaine runs smack into police car

It probably doesn't get a lot easier for police to make a drug bust.

2 men, aged 48 and 21, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine

CBC News ·
Two men have been arrested for cocaine possession after one of them literally ran into a police car. (CBC News)

It probably doesn't get a lot easier for police to make a drug bust.

Officers were patrolling the edge of Winnipeg's Exchange District Thursday night when the side mirror of their cruiser was hit by a man running past.

The officers got out of the car to check on the injured man and called for an ambulance. While waiting, another man walked up and the injured one handed him a clear plastic baggie with a white substance — right in front of the police.

Both men, aged 48 and 21, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. The 21-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a previous court order.

Police won't say which of the men was the one who hit the cruiser but they did say he was not seriously hurt.

They also said the men are related but refused to elaborate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us