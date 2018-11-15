Cocaine, cash, crossbow and rifle seized in northern Manitoba raids

Six people are behind bars in Thompson, Man., after police raids at two homes turned up cocaine, cash and weapons.

The RCMP, along with specialized units and the emergency response team, executed two search warrants at two residences in the northern city on Monday.

At one residence, on Caribou Road, police found 947 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a high-powered rifle and ammunition, as well as a crossbow and arrows.

At another residence, on Pipe Road, police seized 478 grams of cocaine, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Five men, aged 24-42, and a 30-year-old woman are charged with multiple drugs and weapons offences.

Monday's arrests follow three separate — and unrelated — raids last week, which resulted in RCMP seizing a cache of drugs and guns.