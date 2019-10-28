RCMP raid home, seize cocaine and cash in Thompson

A 38-year-old woman is charged with trafficking cocaine after RCMP raided a home in Thompson, Man.

Officers used a search warrant to search a home on Yale Avenue in the northern Manitoba city just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers seized one kilogram of cocaine, packaged in small bags, along with several digital scales and cash.

The woman is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

