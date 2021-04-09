Manitoba RCMP stagger international drug trafficking network, seize $7.6M in cocaine, $1.5M cash

RCMP say they have made the largest cocaine seizure in Manitoba history while disrupting a major international drug trafficking network that funnelled drugs into the province through Ontario.

Investigators seized 81 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $7.6 million, along with $1.5 million in cash on Monday.

The bust happened in the Winnipeg area, RCMP said, but could not offer more detail because the investigation is ongoing.

"It will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug landscape within Manitoba," RCMP Supt. Darcy Fleury said in a Friday news release.

A 41-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., is charged with trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The cash seized by RCMP totaled $1.5 million. (Submitted by RCMP)

"Disrupting organized crime is a priority for the Manitoba RCMP as we know these groups are involved in the importation and distribution of illicit and dangerous drugs that put our communities at risk," Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said in the news release.

