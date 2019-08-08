CNN's Anderson Cooper looking forward to appearance in Winnipeg next month

A familiar face to almost anyone who has tuned into American TV news, globetrotting journalist Anderson Cooper of CNN will be making his first trip to Winnipeg this fall.

The news host, known for his worldwide reporting and humanity, will grace the stage for An Evening with Anderson Cooper, a speech followed by a question-and-answer period hosted by Ismaila Alfa of CBC Manitoba, on Sept. 15 at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg.

Since his career began in 1992, Cooper has reported on major news events from 40 countries. A key player in CNN's political and election coverage, Cooper has moderated several presidential debates. He has won awards for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the 2004 tsunami and his overall commitment to journalism throughout his lifetime.

He anchors CNN's Anderson Cooper 360° which airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT on the U.S.-based network.

In the wake of two mass shootings that killed 31 people in less than 24 hours in the U.S. this week, Cooper finds himself grappling with how to report on trauma and gun violence while on the scene of mass atrocities.

"I try to approach it just as a human being, frankly," Cooper said about reporting on mass killings. "There is a danger that, when you go to them with some frequency, that it becomes normal, and it becomes something that you don't react to. And that's a regular human tendency to kind of become, to harden yourself."

He tries to bring "fresh eyes" to every story to do proper justice.

"You have to see it as the way people there are seeing it. For them this is the first time, and it's the worst thing that's ever happened in their lives. And you have to see it that way and feel it that way."

'Show the reality'

Cooper says he strives to provide audiences with factually accurate information and hold power to account.

"I don't really believe it's my job to tell people certainly what to think or who to vote for," Cooper said. "But I do think it's my job to, in some cases, go to a place and be a correspondent, explain what's happening, show the reality of what's happening, and try to do it in the most real, possible, visceral way."

Sometimes that means confronting people based on fact — not opinion or political argument.

"The idea I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is idiotic." Cooper debunks the lies being spread by Donald Trump Jr., and others who falsely claimed he and his team exaggerated the severity of Hurricane Florence.

When it comes to reporting on U.S. President Donald Trump, Cooper said it is the job of journalists to point out when the president says things that are not true, but at a certain point reporters need to move on and cover other issues.

Cooper said he isn't afraid of criticizing any president. He was cut off from interviewing former president Barack Obama after some unflattering coverage of the BP oil spill nearly a decade ago, until shortly before he vacated office.

However, he says Trump's effect has been increasingly divisive in an unprecedented way.

"It's a very polarized time in the United States, and he's certainly stoking that for political effect. All politicians do that to one degree or another," Cooper said, but "this is not something we have seen before."

Regardless of who is in the Oval Office, Cooper said he has refused to go to social events and meals hosted by the White House, with the exception of the time he attended the correspondents dinner once. He said he vowed never to go again.

Stepping in

Cooper has faced his own criticisms, such as in Haiti after the earthquake struck in 2010 when Cooper saved a young boy who had his head split open due to being hit by a chunk of concrete.

Typically, reporters are known for separating themselves from the story, and playing the role of witnesses versus actors.

"You have to be very careful about stepping in," he said while reflecting on his experience. Cooper said he took a step toward the boy to begin recording on video, but second thoughts took over.

"What am I doing? Like I'm not going to videotape this. I'm going to help this kid."

So he continued running, but instead of recording, he scooped the kid up and took him out of the area where fighting was going on.

"For them it's not a story. It's life and death," he said. "I'd rather be a good human being than a great reporter."

His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, is an artist and fashion designer who died on June 17 at the age of 95.

A book published with his mom called the The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss is a collection of their personal stories told through correspondence between Cooper and his mother that started when she turned 91.

"I didn't want there to be anything left unsaid between us," Cooper said.

Anderson Cooper with Gloria Vanderbilt on a beach. (Courtesy of Anderson Cooper)

"And often with our parents, we know them as parents, but we don't know them as people," he said.

"I suddenly know my mom in a completely different way. And I discovered, also, how much like her I was and am. That was to me the biggest surprise."

Thank you for all the lovely messages about my mom. I was lucky to have her for so long. She was the coolest lady i ever met, funny, loving, so talented, and modern. She joins my father, and brother, and i will carry their memories with me forever.

Cooper said he looks forward to making the trip to Canada next month to take the stage in Winnipeg.

Tickets are available online beginning at $74.75 for the lowest priced seats to $345 VIP tickets for a meet and greet — and the best seats in the house, according to the concert hall's website.