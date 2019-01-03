2 freight trains derail east of Portage la Prairie, Man.

Two freight trains derailed east of Portage la Prairie, Man., Thursday morning.

The derailment happened just before 9:30 a.m. near Bowes Trailer Park, according to RCMP.

A CN Rail spokesperson said two locomotives and eight cars derailed.

"Fuel from the locomotive fuel tanks has been contained after initially leaking," Jonathan Abecassis said in an email. "There are no injuries or spilled dangerous goods."

Mounties attended the crash and ensured crew members were safe and accounted for. RCMP turned the investigation back over to CN, which is working to determine the cause of the derailment.

Portage la Prairie is 83 kilometres west of Winnipeg.