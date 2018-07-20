CN says it didn't cause fires along tracks in Winnipeg

A series of fires alongside CN tracks in Winnipeg in May weren't caused by a train, the rail company says.

The fires were noticed shortly after a train passed through the city on May 6, with brush fires being ignited in St. Boniface, The Forks, and the Charleswood and Tuxedo neighbourhoods.

In one case, a video shows flames starting while the train is still moving through the area along Wilkes Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

Some of the fires were small brush ones in ditches but others spread to fences and one even threatened a seniors' retirement complex.

A series of fires near train train tracks Sunday are being investigated as possibly being related to rail activity. 2:04

"It does seem to fit a pattern insofar as there was a train that came through the area," Tom Wallace, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's deputy chief of support services, said at the time

Despite that, a CN spokesperson said the company does not believe its train was responsible.

"A thorough investigation and review of activities and equipment, that included inspections of the locomotive engines and other equipment that ran on the line, did not identify any specific rail operations or equipment defects that would have caused the series of brush fires that occurred on the corridor May 6 during the extremely dry conditions," CN public affairs spokesman Patrick Waldron stated in an email to CBC on Friday.

"We thank the City of Winnipeg firefighters for their quick work to extinguish the fires and we are in discussions with the fire department about appropriate compensation for the firefighting efforts that day."

Waldron said CN is working with the city on ways to minimize the risk of brush fires along the railway, especially during dry conditions.

The provincial Wildfires Act, most recently amended in 2015, states railways must compensate municipalities for the cost of fighting fires alongside railways.

The act states the railway "is liable for all costs and expenses of extinguishing the fire incurred by the Crown or a municipality that constitute a debt due to the Crown or municipality."

Surveillance video shows a fire starting while a train goes by on Wilkes Avenue. Video courtesy: John Wheeler Hackers & Smackers Driving Range 0:37

The act also states the railways are held responsible for fires alongside tracks, unless the company in question can prove otherwise.

"Where a fire originates within 100 metres of the centre line of a railway track, the railway … is presumed to have caused the fire unless satisfactory proof to the contrary is provided to the department," the act states.