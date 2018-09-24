CN pays $62K firefighting bill for fires along railway in May

CN has cut a $62,000 cheque to the City of Winnipeg for the cost of fighting a series of fires along the railway that it insisted its train never caused.

The company released a statement two months ago that said it had conducted "a thorough investigation and review of activities and equipment" and determined it was not responsible for the brush fires that occurred along its railway corridor on May 6.

The fires were noticed shortly after a train passed through the city, with flames jumping up beside the tracks in St. Boniface, The Forks, and the Charleswood and Tuxedo neighbourhoods.

In one case, a video shows flames starting while the train is still moving through the area along Wilkes Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

A series of fires near train train tracks Sunday are being investigated as possibly being related to rail activity. 2:04

Some were small brush fires in ditches but others spread to fences, telephone poles and one even threatened a seniors' retirement complex.

After weeks of little rain, grass and other vegetation near tracks were tinder dry at the time.

A CN spokesperson told CBC on Monday that the city had sent it a bill for $62,000 and the company has agreed to pay the costs in full.

The company has not commented on whether that payment means it believes the train was responsible for the fires.

Surveillance video shows a fire starting while a train goes by on Wilkes Avenue. Video courtesy: John Wheeler Hackers & Smackers Driving Range 0:37

The provincial Wildfires Act, most recently amended in 2015, says railways must compensate municipalities for the cost of fighting fires alongside railways.

The railway "is liable for all costs and expenses of extinguishing the fire incurred by the Crown or a municipality that constitute a debt due to the Crown or municipality," the act says.

The act also says the railway companies are held responsible for fires alongside tracks, unless the company in question can prove it's not responsible.

"Where a fire originates within 100 metres of the centre line of a railway track, the railway … is presumed to have caused the fire unless satisfactory proof to the contrary is provided to the department," the act states.