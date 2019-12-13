Former manager alleges CN Rail fired him partly 'for his honesty and truthfulness'

A fired CN Rail manager has launched a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the railway giant, saying he was fired without notice for his honest testimony at a labour adjudication hearing.

"The defendant terminated the plaintiff, inter alia [among other things], in reprisal for his honesty and truthfulness," his statement of claim alleges.

Stephen Brennan was fired on Nov. 14, 2019, after a labour adjudication hearing, where he was called as a witness, his statement of claim says.

At the time, CN Rail and its workers were embroiled in a contract dispute that the union said was about long hours, fatigue and what it called dangerous work conditions, but that the company said was truly about pay.

Just five days after Brennan was fired, 3,200 conductors, trainpersons and yard workers went on strike for eight days.

Brennan says in his statement of claim that he gave his evidence at the hearing honestly and truthfully, but CN Rail viewed it as being adverse to their position.

Brennan is suing Canadian National Railway in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench for unspecified damages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Before he was fired, Brennan was told his job wouldn't be affected by ongoing cuts, and he received salary increases and bonuses for performing his job "to a standard exceeding expectations," the statement of claim says.

Brennan and his family moved to Winnipeg in 2017 after CN Rail made "considerable efforts" to convince him to quit his job in Calgary and work for them in Manitoba as director of learning and operations campuses, the court document says.

A spokesperson for CN Rail said via email that the company intends to defend itself vigorously against the allegations.

Brennan's lawyer, Richard Beamish, declined to comment on the case.