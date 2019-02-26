Winnipeg hospital struggles with 'all-time high' demand for warm clothing

The deep cold that has gripped Manitoba has taken a toll on the supply of warm gear at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

The hospital runs an adult clothing depot that helps outfit people who are being discharged but don't have proper layers for the frigid conditions. The prolonged cold this winter means the depot is struggling to keep up with demand.

"Right now we're at an all-time high [for demand] and we're at an all-time low for our donations," said Evelyn Casey, manager of volunteer services at HSC.

​"We're constantly putting out pleas. We'll get a flux of donations but before we know it, it's gone again."

People who come to the hospital, especially through an emergency or long-term stay, often don't have proper clothing when they are ready to go home, Casey said.

If you're in an accident in rural Manitoba, for example, and are flown by air ambulance to Winnipeg, "Your family's not thinking about packing your suitcase," she said.

Donations of winter coats, boots and mitts are needed by HSC's adult clothing depot. (Havard Gould/CBC)

It's also not uncommon for some emergency patients to have their clothes cut off them when they are rushed into the hospital for care.

The hospital does its best to prepare them before they leave, but that's becoming more difficult these days, Casey said.

Southern Manitoba was seized by multiple extreme cold warnings in January and February.

Most of the province was under another one of those warnings on Monday, while parts of the south, including Winnipeg, were under it again on Tuesday.

Morning temperatures were close to –30 C with wind chills around –40. Things will improve by noon but the daytime high is only forecast to be –16 C with a wind chill that makes it feel like –25.

The normal daytime high for this time of year is –6 C.

The adult clothing depot is most in need of winter boots, jackets and mitts — men's clothes in particular, Casey said.

Donations can be dropped off at HSC's volunteer services department at 820 Sherbrook St., on the second level.