Closet 'stacked' after calls for clothing donations for sex assault victims

A Winnipeg clinic that provides 24-hour crisis counselling to victims of sexual assault recently put out a plea for clothing donations and the community rolled up, and donated, their sleeves.

"It was overwhelming, within probably two days our closet was stacked and we are now sending boxes to our new building for storage," said Megan Mann, a counsellor with Klinic Community Health sexual assault crisis program.

"It brought tears to our eyes just to see how much the community has our back."

Counsellors with the program visit the hospital following a sexual assault to aid in whatever capacity they can. Part of that support includes making sure the survivor has clean and comfortable clothing to change into.

"If they're reporting to police, their clothes might be taken for evidence, meaning they'd have nothing to leave in," said Mann.

"And even if that's not the case, folks are wanting to jump into something clean and comfortable and cozy that feels safe."

The program sees roughly 300 cases each year and Mann said having something cozy to wear can provide comfort in a difficult time.

"That amenity can make a huge difference in a moment that's really traumatic," she said.

Mann said enough donations were received to last the program a year or two, but volunteers are till needed.

Anyone in need of counselling services can call the 24 hour crisis line at 204-786-8631.