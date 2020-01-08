Winnipeg climatologist turns board game passion into climate change card game

He's a climatologist by day and a board game fanatic by night.

Ryan Smith, who works at the University of Winnipeg, has combined his two passions to create a new card game about climate change. It's called Tipping Point.

"As someone who's given many lectures about climate change to students and to communities, this is a very different approach to communicating climate science than what I would typically do in my day job," he said.

Tipping Point: The Climate Change Card Game is a semi-co-operative game where players build cities and protect citizens from severe weather that become more common as carbon dioxide accumulates in the air.

It's kind of like Sims, but in a card game, with a climate change spin.

Each citizen has their own special interests, from construction workers to educators, and players can build their cities using traditional infrastructure like oil wells and power plants, or green options like forests and wetlands.

Any polluting they do might affect others, while some might experience severe weather patterns brought on by other players' actions.

The card game allows players to build cities, which causes them to pollute, ultimately leading to more precarious weather situations. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Smith said he hopes his game gives people a better understanding of how climate change connects to everything from people to the economy.

"Being environmentally friendly is difficult, right? If you want more forest and wetlands, that's all great. But it doesn't help feed your people at the end of the day," he said.

Smith, along with the game's graphic designer Bradford Gyselman, was also involved in the creation of the Climate Atlas of Canada.

This is the third board game Smith has launched, but the first one to use his expertise as a climatologist.

"A lot of the time, I was staring at a screen looking at climate models building graphs. You realize this has some tremendous consequences, that if we don't do something about this soon, we're gonna be in a lot of trouble," he said.

"I have a two-year-old son at home and I think about him, and his future, and we need some really creative solutions to this incredible global problem."

The card game for 2-4 players presents real-world climate questions. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Smith wants the game to be used as an educational resource in high schools, and hopes it's also fun, along with being educational.

"Lots of environmental games out there right now are all rather boring. They're all, "Hey, let's all recycle,' and yeah that's a great message. But this is a game that's designed to be a game first."

Right now, his game is in the prototype stage, and he's testing it out on players, including on Tuesday night at Across The Board Game Cafe in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

Smith is looking to raise $15,000 for the game by Jan. 14 through the website Kickstarter. They're a third of the way there, but if they don't reach the goal, the game won't be funded.

If he raises enough money, he hopes he can bring it into production and be ready to sell by next Christmas.