9 Manitoba organizations receive grants from province for climate change projects
Funding goes to everything from converting vehicles to electric power to composting
The Manitoba government is giving $1 million in grants to support projects that will help the province fight and adapt to climate change and protect the environment.
The money is from the Conservation and Climate Fund, which was announced last year.
The nine organizations chosen this year include Carbon Block for research of fertilizer application practice, Tecmerra Methane Solution to develop technology to convert methane gas to methanol, the Green Action Centre for a composting project in provincial buildings, and the Gardwine Group, which is working on converting its heavy duty fleet to electric power.
"These projects show innovation and promise to address a multitude of sustainability goals," said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard.
Darin Downey, president and chief operating officer of the Gardewine Group, said the trucking transport company has already spent over a million dollars to convert its vehicles to electric power.
This grant will help the company continue to become more environmentally sustainable, he said.
"While we don't believe this model is feasible from a financial standpoint, we do believe as good corporate citizens, we need to take this step forward," he said.
You can find the full list of projects on the province's website.
