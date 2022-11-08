High school students come up with climate change solutions at Winnipeg forum

For some high school students in Winnipeg, the classroom looked a little different than usual on Monday.

That's because those students — more than 100 from 25 city schools — spent the day at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as part of a climate action youth forum meant to teach them about climate change and how young people can take action.

Among them was Grade 11 student Gabriella Delacruz, who said she feels it's urgent for young people like her to get involved in learning about climate change and coming up with solutions.

"I think that we are the last generation to do something about climate action before it becomes too dire to do anything else," said Delacruz, who attends the MET Centre for Arts and Technology.

Delacruz said while that burden sometimes leaves her feeling stressed and anxious, thinking about solutions helps turn that around.

"It's empowering, in a way – that after all these generations of people, you know, not doing anything, that we're the ones that are finally taking a stand," she said.

That empowerment is exactly what the event, put on by the charity Learning for a Sustainable Future, aims to promote, said program manager Sam Gawron.

"Learning about climate change can be really overwhelming, especially for young people who feel like their future is stretching out ahead of them and that it's fraught with all of these big, complicated issues that affect them but they don't have a lot of power over," Gawron said.

"So it's really important for us to make them feel like they can do something about it — that they can take action on the scale that's available to them."

On Monday, that came in the form of a chance to put together an action plan to bring back to their school or community to implement, with help from a $500 grant from the charity, Gawron said.

Past initiatives have included a school news show focused on climate change and an active transportation campaign that more than doubled the number of kids walking, biking or using other methods to get to class, she said.

The climate youth forum has more stops planned in other regions this year, including Fredericton, N.B., Vancouver, B.C. and Ontario, Gawron said.

Monopoly-style game

In one workshop, the forum got students working together in a Monopoly-style game where they were also competing against each other as they worked to make policy decisions while weighing their environmental and economic impacts.

"It's kind of showing them what they are going to have to overcome to get the policies that they want and setting them up for success in that way," said Ben Dearing, a communications specialist for the Manitoba Council for International Cooperation, one of the local groups involved in the Winnipeg forum.

"They are seeing some of the reasons that they might hear in response, and having to kind of come up with some answers and some positions to say, 'No, this really is important.'"

The game forced students to think like politicians and get creative with how they used their money — and at times, convinced them the best option was to work together by pooling their funds to get the outcome they wanted, Dearing said.

Grade 12 student Alex Caymo said the forum inspired her to launch a project back at St. James Collegiate focused on gardening and planting trees.

Caymo said she also felt hopeful looking at the exhibits at the human right museum and seeing how historical figures overcame adversity to effect change.

"Things that we do every day, they contribute to something bigger," she said.

"And I believe that is what us youth need to hear: that these small actions that we take are important. And we are the catalyst for change and we are the future."

Teachers learning too

Tara Tuchscherer, a humanities teacher at the school, said it's not just students who are learning about climate change — a point she tries to always keep in mind.

"That's the thing…. just accepting that we're learning alongside each other, right?" Tuchscherer said.

"It's OK to say, 'You know what, I don't know the answer to that. Let's figure it out together.'

"It's more collaborative, I think. And I learn so much from my students."

Tushscherer said she hopes events like the one on Monday will help drive home the importance of addressing climate change for everyone — even adults.

"You link it to the sustainable development goals and you link it to sustainability, and you think not just about the environment, you think about society, you think about people," she said.

"You're a human being and you live on Earth. Sustainability should be important. And we just can't sit back anymore. There's no excuse."