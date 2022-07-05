Federal climate rebate cheques headed to Manitobans this month

Manitobans feeling the sting of high fuel prices and inflation can expect a little relief this month when they receive a climate rebate from the federal government.

Manitobans can expect the money around July 15 as part of the federal Climate Action Incentive Payments program, the federal government said on Tuesday.

"For the 2022-23 year, a family of four in Manitoba will receive up to $832, that's an average," Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid said. Those living in rural areas or small communities are eligible for an additional 10 per cent.

"We know how important this is to the families struggling with the high cost of living," Duguid said speaking at a news conference at The Forks.

Carbon pricing

He suggested the carbon pricing framework simultaneously makes it easier for industry to cut down on emissions, while providing Canadians with some support and incentive to green up their homes and lives.

"We see impacts of past action…. We're seeing increasing flood, drought, extreme weather and we've never seen this kind of trending before," he said. "To do nothing is the most costly policy of all."

The payments previously came during tax season in the form of a refundable tax credit. The July payment will cover the first two quarters of the year.

Moving forward, Manitobans can expect to receive a cheque quarterly, with the next two instalments coming this October and in January 2023, Duguid said.

In total, the annual credit available is $416 for an individual, $208 for a spouse or common-law partner, $104 per child under 19 and $208 for the first child in a single-parent family.

To be eligible for the credit, you must be a resident of the province and meet one of the following requirements: be 19 or older; have or have had a spouse or common-law partner; be or have been a parent who lives or lived with your child. There are different requirements for children.