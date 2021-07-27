Remains identified as missing man at centre of Manitoba homicide investigation

Human remains found about a week and a half ago have been identified as Clifford Joseph, a man whose disappearance last month was being treated as a homicide.

RCMP said Tuesday remains found in the Stead, Man., area on July 18 are those of Joseph, 40.

Police haven't made any arrests, but previously said Joseph's neighbour in the rural municipality of St. Clements, Eric Wildman, was considered a suspect.

Joseph was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East on June 7, about 70 kilometres north of Winnipeg. His pickup truck was found abandoned that day not far from Wildman's property.

Not long after, police said they were treating Joseph's disappearance as a homicide and the evidence pointed to Wildman, 34, as a suspect.

He fled and set off a days-long search. Investigators issued a warrant and found an abandoned vehicle of Wildman's containing weapons and replica police clothing.

Eric Paul Wildman has been formally charged with the unsafe transportation of a firearm as well as the possession of a prohibited device without a licence. He's also considered a suspect in the disappearance of Clifford Joseph. (Submitted by RCMP)

Sightings led investigators through the Whiteshell Provincial Park area, and then into Ontario. Wildman was eventually found and arrested at a home in Belleville, Ont.

Though no one was injured, Wildman allegedly shot at Ontario police ahead of the arrest. He was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder.

RCMP haven't released any more details about the possible link between Wildman and the death of Joseph. The investigation continues.