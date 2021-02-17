Remains found near Sagkeeng First Nation identified as those of missing man: RCMP

Human remains found along the bank of the Winnipeg River in Sagkeeng First Nation earlier this month are those of a man who had previously been reported missing, Manitoba RCMP say.

Clifford Guimond, a 56-year-old from Sagkeeng First Nation, was reported missing in December. RCMP said Wednesday that remains found on Feb. 3 were his.

Guimond was found near the Winnipeg River, off Highway 11 on Sagkeeng First Nation, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Foul play is not suspected in his death at this time, police said, but they are still investigating.

RCMP had received a report on Dec. 26 that Guimond was missing.

He was last seen sometime between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 in Powerview, a town just east of Sagkeeng, police said.

Guimond's family are asking for privacy as they grieve, police said in their news release.