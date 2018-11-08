Disgraced MLA Cliff Graydon says he's not a sexual harasser

Cliff Graydon, the embattled Emerson MLA ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus, says he is no sexual harasser, although he made inappropriate comments toward female legislative staff members.

"I admit I'm guilty of having a bad sense of humour," Graydon said.

The now-Independent MLA on Thursday morning made his first public comments to the media since he was ousted from the Tory caucus two weeks ago for his behaviour.

At first, Graydon stressed "as strongly as possible" that he is not a sexual harasser and he has never been accused of such.

Changing times

After questioning, however, he acknowledged his remarks would be perceived as harassment by today's standards.

"I'd grown up in a different era," Graydon said.

Media reports last month quoted unnamed sources as saying Graydon invited two women on separate occasions to sit on his lap and suggested another lick food off his face.

"My jokes that now I regret were simply intended to be humorous," he said.

Graydon denied asking a woman to sit on his lap, saying he offered his knee or a chair instead.

He has no recollection of asking a female staff member to lick him, he said.

Graydon pledged to serve out the rest of his term as a fiscally conservative Independent.

The MLA has represented the electoral division of Emerson since 2007.

The Progressive Conservative caucus voted to kick Graydon out after what chairman Wayne Ewasko called "a pattern of inappropriate behaviour."

Graydon then went on medical leave, saying he would not run for re-election in 2020.

When he returned to the legislature at the end of October, he refused to answer reporters' questions.

The controversy is not the first for Graydon, who faced trouble last winter when he used social media to call asylum-seekers who had been crossing the border "a drain on society." He also retweeted other people's posts that called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a traitor, a scumbag and a disgrace.

Graydon apologized, deleted the tweets and agreed to step back from social media and undergo sensitivity training, the details of which were never made public.